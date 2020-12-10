Steady start for independents in new shopping gallery

Aden Horne from Tubeway Records opened in the new independent traders gallery this week The Collective independent traders gallery opened in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre. Front is centre manager Kevin Lockwood with traders Aden Horne, Estaban Bridges, Mel Tutton, Salma Rani and Valerie Blount

Eight businesses opened up at The Collective in the old QVC shop in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre.

The traders moved from the Pride Hill centre as part of Shropshire Council's plans to make the Darwin the main shopping mall. Pride Hill will be redeveloped, with a cinema mooted as something that could go there in the future.

There had been backlash from some business owners who did not want to move, but those who have started in the new gallery are pleased so far.

Estaban Bridges from DVD Megastore, said: “This year hasn’t been an easy one for retailers but this is an opportunity for a fresh start, and a chance to create a real community of independent local stores. It’ll be great to see people back in the town, in the shopping centres and in The Collective in the run up to Christmas.”

Other traders that have opened in their new premises this week are Sidney’s Café, Jennico, Val B’s Wax Jewellery, Heavenly Brides, Beauty & Nails Inbox, Tubeway Records, and Irehab.