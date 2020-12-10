Officials tight-lipped over costs of Shrewsbury swimming changes

The Quarry swimming baths

Transferring competitive swimming to Sundorne could help the town become a hub and attract swimmers from afar. That is according to council officers, who took part in a briefing ahead of a cabinet meeting next Monday.

Shropshire councillors will be urged to vote to proceed with an option which would see a 25-metre, eight-lane competition pool and a 17m by 10m learner pool installed at the Sports Village.

The Quarry swimming baths would retain a leisure pool and a 25m, four-lane training pool with a moveable floor.

The option would also provide a health spa and adventure play area at the Quarry.

Shropshire Council says it has carried out discussions with a cross-party member working group, but it has come in for criticism from club swimmers who want a competition pool to remain in the town centre.

When asked about the costs involved, transformation project manager Mark Thornewill did not put a figure on it, but said part of the next stage of work would involve costing and finding ways to save money on it.

Goal

He also said that parking and accessibility make Sundorne a good option for competitions.

Earlier this week chairman of Shrewsbury Masters Swimming Club Bernard Wills said the town could "live to regret it" if the competitive pool is moved from the Quarry, also suggesting the town centre economy could miss out on cash from visitors at well-attended galas.

Jane Trethewey, assistant director of homes and communities and Chair of the project board, said those involved in the planning are "well aware" of the strength of opinion about the Quarry not having a competition pool, and insisted there will still be swimming available at the town centre site.

She said that the project is all about making sure there is a "good quality, fit for purpose facility" for competitive swimming.

Asked if moving competitions to Sundorne could put the town on the map as a swimming hub, she said: "That's our goal. We don't currently have that in Shropshire for competition swimmers and people who might want to perform at a higher level."