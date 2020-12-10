Mums unite to launch addiction leaflet campaign

Amanda Hordern and Jane Mackenzie have launched the addiction leaflet campaign

Councillor Jane Mackenzie, whose daughter Amy died after battling an alcohol problem last year, and Amanda Hordern, who lost her son Tyler to addiction, have teamed up with Co-op stores in Wenlock Road and Sutton Farm in Shrewsbury. Staff will put the leaflets in shoppers' baskets so if they or a loved one need help, they know how to access it.

Jane also runs the Share Shrewsbury charity, which supports people and families affected by addiction. Funding was made available by Shrewsbury Town Council for the project.

“We know that more people than ever have been turning to alcohol during these difficult times," she said. "The sooner we can start encouraging people to seek help, either for themselves or their loved ones, the better. If this campaign helps to turn just one life around then I feel it will have all been worthwhile.”

Davis Barass, Co-op area manager, said: “As a community retailer the health and well-being of people in our community is always a top priority – we are pleased to put our support behind this local campaign which enables colleagues to signpost members of the public – or their families and friends – to where they can seek help locally.”

Amy and Tyler both lived in the Column area, and would have used the two shops.