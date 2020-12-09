Slice of the pie for farmers at busy market

Rodney Stokes from Stokes' Pork Pies Christiana Asiamah from Mukaase Will Macken from Shropshire Salumi

Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market returned to The Square after lockdown, having missed out on trade during November and on several months earlier in the year.

There were 40 traders selling their wares, including Rodney Stokes, from Stokes' Pork Pies.

Organiser Stuart Jones was pleased with the turnout and the positive atmosphere in the air.

"It went really well. People were definitely spending money for Christmas.

"There was a great atmosphere. I think because we'd just had the end of lockdown it was a relief for people to get out.

"Everyone maintained their distance and I think it reassured people that it's a safe environment.

"People were out spending money almost as soon as the market was open at 9am. Hopefully it gave the town a big boost."

He added: "Since lockdown I think people have developed more of an appreciation of shopping local. Rather than going for imported or cheaper produce, they are more interested in buying quality. Our producers can tell shoppers exactly where a product has come from and how it was made.