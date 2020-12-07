Independent traders gallery opens in shopping centre

Shropshire Council says it sees the Darwin Centre as the 'primary retail destination in Shrewsbury'

The Collective, in the Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, has been opened in the former QVC unit and is currently home to eight businesses, all of which moved from the Pride Hill mall.

It comes as part of plans to vacate Pride Hill and redevelop it, establishing the Darwin as the main shopping centre.

Proposals were met with disappointment by several Pride Hill traders earlier this year when they were told to find new premises.

Traders who have opened new premises are Sidney’s Café, Jennico, Val B’s Wax Jewellery, Heavenly Brides, Beauty & Nails Inbox, Tubeway Records, DVD Megastore, and Irehab.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Shopping Centres manager, said: “Our vision is for the Darwin Centre’s retail mix to evolve into more of a community-led shopping centre with more regional and independent stores, whilst retaining some popular national brands.

“We’re really excited about The Collective, which will offer a unique destination for independent businesses. With lockdown ending and Christmas on the horizon, we encourage people to come and see it for themselves. They will be able to shop safely and support some fantastic local independent traders.”

Estaban Bridges from DVD Megastore, said: “I’m really looking forward to opening our new unit in The Collective, alongside so many other brilliant independent traders, and to welcoming customers old and new.

“This year hasn’t been an easy one for retailers but this is an opportunity for a fresh start, and a chance to create a real community of independent local stores. It’ll be great to see people back in the town, in the shopping centres and in The Collective in the run up to Christmas.”

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, said: “Shrewsbury has a wonderful history of independent and small business success and the council is building on this foundation within the Darwin Centre by relocating a number of independent businesses from the Pride Hill Centre to The Collective.