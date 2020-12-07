Family gearing up for Santa Dash fundraiser

The Williams family, from left are, Jack, Lisa and Lewis, and front is Callum.

The Williams family from Halfway House will be pulling their Hope House running vests and festive Santa hats on to raise fund and give back to the charity during its time of need.

Callum Williams is 16 and has Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy which requires 24-hour care, and has been a regular visitor to Hope House since 2006.

His mother, Lisa, 42, said: “Hope House really has been such a help to our family.

“Not only does Callum love visiting, but the respite care also helps us as a family to rest, relax and do the things which aren’t ordinarily options for us.”

Lisa will be taking on the 5K run alongside 10-year-old son Lewis, who goes to Baschurch Primary School. But Callum’s other brother Jack, 15, has decided he is going to up his run to 20K, with his cousin Mark.

“During the summer Callum was very poorly in hospital and spent some time in intensive care, and the sibling support team was there to speak with and help Jack and Lewis on a daily basis,” said Lisa.

Jack, who is a pupil at The Corbet School in Baschurch, decided to up the distance to try and help raise that bit more money for the charity.

“When things like this summer happen it puts a lot of things into perspective, and I really wanted to give something back,” said Jack. “I thought that doing 20K might mean that I can raise that bit more money for Hope House.”

People can sign up to take part in the Virtual Santa Dash, which will take place on December 14.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children and people can find out more at hopehouse.org.uk/virtual-santa-dash