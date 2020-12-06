Another coronavirus death reported at Shropshire hospitals

Another coronavirus patient has died at Shropshire's main hospitals, it was announced today.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals as of December 6. By date of death, not date death was announced. Data: NHS England.

The latest death at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust (SaTH) brings the county's total to 267.

Of those, 246 have died at SaTH while 16 have died at the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

In England a further 195 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 42,389.

Patients were aged between 27 and 100 years old. All except two (aged 84 to 90 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.

The Midlands region had the highest number of reported deaths in England, with 62 reported today. The North East & Yorkshire had 54.

