Kids in the festive mood for 'Elfridges' Christmas shopping

Coleham Primary School pupils Georgie Howson, six, and Flynn Stuart, seven, getting ready for Christmas

Coleham Primary School has organised an "Elfridges" Christmas shopping event for the pupils with the help of Morrison's in Shrewsbury, to give youngsters the chance to grab gifts for family in a safe environment.

The school’s Victorian Coach House is being transformed into an elves’ grotto and the children have been sent a special video message from the Elves in preparation.

The school’s PTA, Friends of Coleham, was keen to add an exciting event that children could enjoy in their class bubbles. They have had to cancel all of their events this year and so hope to raise some funds for school.

Morrison's has provided Christmas hampers for families in need. Children will be able to choose a gift for their grown up, brother or sister, friend or neighbour.

Head teacher Claire Jones said: "Many of our children might not have the opportunity to visit a grotto or go shopping this year as they normally would so it’s a lovely treat for them. It’s also so important that the children learn the values of kindness and think about giving gifts to others. It’s been heart-warming to see the children taking so much time and care over choosing a gift for their grown up, granny or even their pet.”