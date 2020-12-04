Glamping park expansion backed for approval

Shropshire Council's planning committee will make a decision on the proposal

Hencote vineyard to the north of Shrewsbury wants to create a ‘couples retreat’, family area and luxury area on its 60 acre site, increasing its total number of lodges from 10 to 36.

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council’s northern planning committee and officers say it should be approved.

The town council, civic society, and unitary councillor for the Bagley ward have all objected along with 10 members of the public.

Shrewsbury Town Council said it would be an over-development of the site and would spoil the view of the countryside.

These concerns were echoed by Councillor Alex Phillips who said the additional units would “very much change the nature and use of the site”.

He raised further issues around noise and traffic, saying: “The scale of the extra development will have an unacceptable noise impact on nearby residents.

“(The) 26 extra units will generate extra traffic on an already over-congested Ellesmere Road, and cause too much turning traffic on a junction that does not have good site lines and experiences speeding traffic.

“The application also notes that there is not a pavement on the side road, so journeys into town – which the application says is an economic benefit – will be by car.”

Members of the public said the business owners had already had several applications approved over the years and raised concerns that the latest plans could present “stepping-stones to even further development”.

But a report to the committee by planning officer Jane Raymond says the expansion will bring economic benefits.

The report says: “It is considered that the proposed development will provide high quality tourist and visitor accommodation in an accessible and sustainable location that will provide environmental enhancements, employment opportunities and economic benefits to the wider area.

“A safe means of access is provided, and the proposal will not generate significant amounts of traffic or impact on highway safety.

“Subject to compliance with the recommended conditions – and the conditions imposed on earlier approvals for management of the wider area – the proposed development would have no adverse impact on protected wildlife or habitats and would ensure the protection of wildlife and provide ecological enhancements.

“It is considered that due to the location, landscaping and orientation of the proposed lodges the development would not significantly change views of the site or adversely impact on the character and appearance of the area and would not result in significant harm to the living conditions of occupiers of dwellings nearby."

The winery, visitor centre and restaurant were approved in March 2015 and the siting of the 10 existing glamping pods was approved in January 2018.