Warrant out for man guilty of dangerous driving in Shrewsbury

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was due to be sentenced for driving offences in a Shropshire town but failed to appear at court on the day.

James Lewis, 41, had been convicted at a magistrates court of driving dangerously in Shrewsbury, relating to an incident on May 16 of this year.

Lewis, of Wycliffe Road in Cambridge, is also guilty of driving without a valid license or insurance, and being over the limit when tested for drugs on the same occasion.

He was told to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court today to be sentenced for the offences but when the case was called he could not be found.

The Crown Prosecution Service representative applied for a bench warrant for his arrest, and judge Peter Barrie granted the request.

