Warrant out for man guilty of dangerous driving in Shrewsbury

James Lewis, 41, had been convicted at a magistrates court of driving dangerously in Shrewsbury, relating to an incident on May 16 of this year.

Lewis, of Wycliffe Road in Cambridge, is also guilty of driving without a valid license or insurance, and being over the limit when tested for drugs on the same occasion.

He was told to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court today to be sentenced for the offences but when the case was called he could not be found.