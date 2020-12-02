Shropshire libraries reopen as county goes into Tier 2

This means that customers will be able to go into their libraries to browse and to borrow library items.

Access to library computers will also be available on an advance booking basis by contacting the relevant library.

All the required Covid-19 safety measures are in place, including quarantining of returned library items, altered layouts to enable social distancing, and limits on the numbers of people allowed in each library at the same time.

Customers are required to wear a face covering and are asked to comply with NHS Test and Trace requirements.

Michael Lewis, Shropshire Council’s library service manager, said: “For the past month we’ve only been able to offer a click and collect service from our branches, and although that has once again been popular we know that people have been frustrated at not being able to come into libraries.

"So we’re really pleased to be welcoming people back for that face-to-face contact that is so important for our communities.”

With safety remaining a priority, library events and activities aren’t being reintroduced just yet, but in the meantime a couple of the most popular regular library events have moved online.

Rhyme Time and Story Time sessions are now being run live every week via Zoom. Rhyme Times are on Mondays at 10.30am and Story Times are on Wednesdays at 10.30am.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “It’s great that Shropshire Libraries are able to deliver these valuable sessions in a virtual setting.

"Rhyme Times and Story Times support a child’s language development, lay the foundations for early literacy and support the development of motor skills.

"These 30-minute Zoom sessions give parents, carers and children the opportunity to come together and spend some special time with each other whilst have lots of fun singing songs, copying actions and listening to stories.”