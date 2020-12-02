Santa letters bringing festive joy to kids

Tia Childs has been writing letters from Santa for kids

Trainee teacher Tia Childs, from Shrewsbury, is penning the words from ol' St Nick for children as a special treat, all for the cost of a postage stamp.

The idea has gone down a storm, and Tia has been inundated with requests from parents.

She said: "I just thought because it's been a rubbish year for everyone, I wanted to do something nice. I wanted to do something that would make kids happy.

"The first batch of letters should be arriving now so I'm excited to see what they think.

"For most, they have a personalised one. The parents tell me what they like and what they've been doing, whether they've been helping around the house. To make it more believable that Santa is watching.

"I decorate the envelopes and put a Santa stamp from the North Pole on. I make it so it looks like it's on old paper."

Artistic work is something that comes naturally to Tia, who runs her own art business alongside training to teach primary school children.

"I run my own creative art business. I do a lot of custom items, I do cat portraits, jewellery, that kind of thing. I started it in the first lockdown."

People can also make donation on Tia's page for kids whose parents might struggle with costs. Any extra money will be donated to Hope House.