Let there be light as comany tries to lift spirits

The lights in Castle Foregate

Morris Lubricants, one of Shrewsbury’s oldest companies, commissioned a special display on the company’s clock tower and works frontage in Castle Foregate last Christmas to mark its 150th birthday.

The lights were so popular that the company has arranged another display this year to lift public spirits and celebrate the festive season.

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard said: “After a massively challenging year for the people of Shrewsbury and the whole country, we wanted to do our bit to lift spirits and bring some festive cheer to the town with our Christmas lights display.

“Let’s hope that the Christmas lights are a beacon of better times to come for everyone in the new year.”

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, employees of Morris Lubricants have continued to supply high quality lubricants to customers around the world.