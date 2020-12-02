Farmer's market sets out stall for return

Shrewsbury Farmers Market will be back on Friday, and among traders will be Christiana Asiamah from Mukaase Foods

Shrewsbury Farmer's Market returns to The Square this week, having missed out on trade during November and on several months earlier in the year.

Organiser Stuart Jones is hoping shoppers will be out in force, socially distanced of course, to support traders and treat themselves to some delicious goodies.

He said: " I'm glad to say the monthly Farmers Market will be back in The Square on Friday, December 4 after missing November due to lockdown.

"We will have 40 fantastic local producers of food, drink and craft attending with hot food available all day in the form of hog roast, African curries, Indian Street Food and mulled apple juice to keep out the winter chill.

"The markets have proven very resilient in 2020 and we are very fortunate to have so many loyal customers who support these local businesses every month.

"The market has recently won a Midlands Business Award for best Farmers Market in Shropshire and North Wales 2020 which we are very proud of and testament to the quality on offer at our events."