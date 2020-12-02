Fans flock back to Shrewsbury Town

Up to 2,000 fans were allowed into the Montgomery Waters Meadow ground to watch the League One match against Accrington Stanley a fraction of the 10,000 capacity crowd number.

It was only the second time since March that the ground has been allowed to have spectators.

The last time supporters were permitted inside the Montgomery Waters Meadow was for the pilot match against Northampton in September.

One of those delighted to have the fans back in the ground was Ryan Jervis, who mans the tannoy in the stadium. He has still been doing his volunteer role for the club but said it was a very strange experience.

The lifelong Shrewsbury Town fan said fans were a vital part of football.

"Thank goodness we’ve got people back into the stadium," he said.

I have for weeks now been talking to myself, no reactions from the terraces when we score, concede or the referee makes a mistake.

"I have even got off Scot free when I’ve given the wrong goal scorer or pronounced a name incorrectly. The atmosphere has been very sterile, football means very little without a crowd."

Guy Fitzgerald, who has learning difficulties, was an early arriver at the ground and said he was really looking forward to the match.

It was a very different atmosphere for the fans.

Food was limited to catering outside and supporters entered through the corner of the ground rather than the traditional turnstiles.