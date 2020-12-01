Shropshire alliance seeks to end food poverty with public help

Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance (SFPA) is calling for evidence to be submitted to help the 30 per cent of children living in food poverty throughout the county.

Residents are being asked to complete 10-minute surveys or join a series of online talks on December 7, 8 and 10.

Emily Fay, coordinator of the alliance, said: "We are inviting people to contribute to our research to understand and improve food provision for children in Shropshire.

"We want to make a strong case for Shropshire to secure the resources to ensure children have access to food 365 days a year."

Emily added that poor diet impacts every aspect of a child's life, from educational attainment to their mental and physical wellbeing.

She said improving access to healthy food is a "vital" issue for Shropshire children.

To get involved or for more information, visit shropshirefoodpoverty.org.uk or contact sophie@shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk

SFPA was established in 2018 to tackle food poverty across Shropshire.