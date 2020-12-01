Fury over 'killjoy' trying to blow final whistle on walking football

Pensioners in Shrewsbury regular gather for a weekly kickabout at Monkmoor Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury. But, pre-lockdown, a complaint was submitted to Shropshire Council by a resident, concerned that players may spread the virus and "should know better". Players were not playing during lockdown, but they hope to be back on the pitch this coming week when restrictions are lifted.

Walking football is permitted and, according to player Chris Clarke, they go to great lengths to ensure safety.

"We're going by town council guidelines. Players get temperature checked, we have hand sanitiser and there is no tackling.

"Unfortunately someone wrote to the town council to complain about us 'flouting the rules'. They should fully understand the rules before complaining. They're just killjoys.

"For some of the lads that play, it might be their only social contact. Football makes their week."