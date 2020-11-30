Sunday is fun day for hospice shops Christmas trade

Severn Hospice's Shrewsbury superstore will be open on Sundays

Severn Hospice is opening its shops in Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Madeley, Newport, Oswestry, Shifnal, Shrewsbury Wyle Cop, Wellington, Welshpool, Whitchurch, Ironbridge, Lawley, Ludlow, Shrewsbury Mardol and Shrewsbury Furniture Store on Sundays, as well as its Shrewsbury superstore in Beacalls Lane.

It is the first time some of these shops have benefitted from Sunday trading and hospice bosses hope it will bring in much needed funds in the run up to Christmas.

Pre-Covid, Severn Hospice’s 28 shops brought in almost £1 million each year. The spring lockdown removed the charity’s ability to raise £100,000 a week and even before the November lockdowns, bosses were already predicting they would end the year with a £500,000 fundraising deficit.

“We were unfortunate to have to shut all of our shops again following the introduction of Lockdown II and the Welsh firebreak. The effects of these, and the pandemic has been terrible for us, so we see the reopening of our shops as a glimmer of hope,” said the hospice's head of retail Ross Henderson.

“We’ve had some amazing donations and our shops are the perfect place to pick up some Christmas bargains. It may be cold outside, but you will find a very warm welcome and you can shop safe, shop local and support us.