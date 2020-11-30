Have your say on plans to shape cultural landscape in Shropshire

“Vibrant Shropshire” aims to create a place where extraordinary and everyday cultural experiences are a source of inspiration for all.

The importance of culture to quality of life, health and wellbeing and the economy is reflected in happier and healthier communities, Shropshire Council says.

The cultural strategy is currently out for consultation until January 5, giving people the chance to have their say.

The strategy has been developed in partnership with organisations including the cultural strategy working group, the Arts Council and the local cultural sector.

It follows one-to-one consultation with sector leaders and three workshops with individuals representing the wider cultural sector, which were held in Craven Arms, Shrewsbury and Wem prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once published, an implementation plan will be created, setting out the actions across a range of partners for the next three years. This will be monitored annually.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The new cultural strategy for Shropshire is a huge step in further recognising the importance of culture to our health and wellbeing as well as the local economy.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say.

“This year has really brought home to many just how important culture is.

"We have missed our museums, cinemas and theatres and discovered our beautiful country parks and green spaces all over again.

“The importance of books, television, film and art has also been front and centre and supported many of us during an incredibly difficult year, so I would urge everybody to have a think, take part in the consultation and help us shape the future of Shropshire’s cultural sector.”