Severn Hospice leaping out of lockdown with return of shops

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A charity is leaping out of lockdown and stepping into Christmas with extra Sunday opening hours for its high street shops.

Severn Hospice superstore in Shrewsbury
Severn Hospice superstore in Shrewsbury

The pandemic in March forced Severn Hospice to close all 28 of its fundraising shops until the summer. And when the second English lockdown struck, it had to close them all again.

Now, all but two of its shops will be welcoming bargain hunters from Wednesday, including its Shrewsbury superstore – the largest charity shop in Shropshire.

Severn Hospice’s head of retail, Ross Henderson, said: “We really can’t wait. This has been a long time coming and we’ve missed seeing our loyal staff and volunteers and our incredibly generous supporters.

“To have to close all of our shops at the start of the pandemic was a real blow.

"We began to reopen them slowly, making sure they were all Covid-secure, and the superstore was among the last to reopen.

“The opening had been planned for November 4 but of course, we were unable to do that.

"It was very disappointing, so we’re really excited to finally be reopening next week.

“We have uncovered some great finds amongst the donations so why not come along when we reopen? You’re bound to find something you love.”

The superstore, which is on Beacalls Lane, will be open from 10am-6pm on December 3 and then from 9am-6pm Monday to Saturday. Sunday trading hours are 10am-4pm.

The final two shops to reopen, in Bishop’s Castle and Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, will resume trading on December 11.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News