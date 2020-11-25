Possible reduction in quarantine for people with Covid immunity

Transport minister Robert Courts made the statement in response to a question from Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski.

Mr Kawczynski had asked Transport Secretary Grant Shapps whether there could be an exemption for people who had recently recovered from the illness.

He asked if people who had received a recent positive antibody test could be allowed to enter the UK without having to go into quarantine.

Mr Courts said there was currently no exemption for those with a recent positive antibody test.

But he added that the Government was actively working on the practicalities of using testing to release people from self-isolation earlier than 14 days.