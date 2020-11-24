Shropshire line-dancing teacher raises more than £120,000 for lifesaving charity

Sandra Speck

Sandra Speck, who was born and raised in Birmingham, now lives in Shropshire and teaches line-dancing to students in Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

Since April 2009, Sandra has held annual fundraising events in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity and in October she bumped up her fundraising total by donating a further £10,000 and funding 14 of the local lifesaving charity’s missions – three air ambulance and 11 in the organisation’s critical care cars.

Over the past 11 years, Sandra has managed to raise a staggering £123,288 worth of funds for the rapid response, pre-hospital emergency service, through her ‘dance-a-mile’ event and various other fundraising activities.

The total equates to a potential 85 lives saved – 46 air ambulance missions and 39 missions in the charity’s two critical care cars have been made possible thanks to Sandra’s passion for heel digs and helicopters.

Ms Speck said: “I would like to thank all of my dancers and supporters for helping me raise another fantastic amount of monies, this year.

"It really wouldn’t be possible to support my chosen charity without you.”

Maria Jones, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Sandra, for her loyalty and commitment to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity over the years.

“She is a wonderful supporter of our charity and I’ve got to know her and the dancers well over the years, she and the team really do our service proud and we simply can’t thank her enough.

“Its generous people in the communities we serve that enable us to continue treating some of the Midlands most critically ill and injured patients, every day.”