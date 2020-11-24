Potential stadium return is welcome news to Shrewsbury Town sponsor

Andrew Tretton, left, with Stuart Danks of DM Recruitment

A Government announcement indicated that the numbers allowed in to stands and stadiums will be capped at 4,000 for Tier 1 areas and 2,000 for Tier 2 when the national coronavirus lockdown ends in early December.

It is welcome news for DM Recruitment, who renewed their sponsorship of Shrewsbury's North Stand for the next two seasons earlier this year.

Stuart Danks, director of DM Recruitment, said: “We renewed our sponsorship at a time when we weren’t sure if matches with supporters were going to be able to go ahead as usual. Although we knew this would affect how many people would see our banners, we felt supporting the club through a challenging time was more important.

“Here at DM Recruitment we believe in giving back to the community where we’re based and we know football is hugely important to a lot of people – so what could be better than supporting our town’s club?

“At DM Recruitment we spend all day every day signing up stars to work for companies in and around the West Midlands and Mid Wales, so who knows, maybe Shrewsbury Town will call on us to help them sign a star on transfer deadline day!”

The club's commercial manager, Andrew Tretton, said: “Stuart and DM Recruitment have supported us for a number of years now, and that support is appreciated by everyone at the football club. I’m delighted that they’ve continued their sponsorship and it is great to be working with Stuart and the team once again."