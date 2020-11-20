Shrewsbury set for first ever virtual Christmas lights switch-on

Last year's Christmas lights switch-on and carol concert

The annual carol concert and switch on had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the town will still be illuminated for the festive season.

Now residents have been asked to send in videos to Shrewsbury shopping centres of them switching on their Christmas lights at home. Ten-second clips will be included in a showreel to be shared on social media and those who are in it could win a £50 Marks and Spencer gift card.

The initiative has been arranged by Shrewsbury shopping centres and supported by Shrewsbury Bid.

Shrewsbury shopping centres manager Kevin Lockwood said: “We’re all in need of a little Christmas magic right now.

“This year we’ve sadly not been able to do our normal Shrewsbury town Christmas lights switch-on, but just because we can’t all meet up and watch as the town’s festive lights go on, doesn’t mean we can’t have an online switch-on.

“All videos are needed by Wednesday, November 25, so if you’ve been toying with the idea of putting the tree and decs up already – well here’s your official request to do so!”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury Bid, said: “Although this Christmas is going to be rather different for obvious reasons, projects like this really help bring the Shrewsbury community together.

“We are delighted to support the online Christmas lights switch-on and will be sharing the video across the Original Shrewsbury social media channels.”

Videos can be sent via Facebook Messenger to Shrewsbury Shopping or Instagram to @Shrewsbury_Shopping

For more information visit shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk

