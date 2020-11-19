Tasty deal for delivery firm to transport food shopping

Zoom 1hr Delivery owner Kevin Williams

Co-op has chosen Shrewsbury's Zoom 1hr Delivery as its logistics partner in response to more consumers buying their food shopping online.

Zoom 1hr will initially be offering their fast delivery service to 50 Co-op stores in areas along the English border from the Wirral to Worcestershire, and throughout Wales, with hundreds more stores to be added in the coming months. The business, which started in Shrewsbury, has rapidly expanded. It is projected to achieve 650,000 deliveries in 2021 alone.

The new partnership has helped Zoom 1hr to expand its operations across the whole of Wales. The firm is keen to sign up more food and retail partners in their new areas of operation. They offer a 1-hour delivery service via their app to a range of businesses, including fast food, independent cuisine, convenience, flowers, alcohol, and retail.

Kevin Williams, managing director, said: “Our partnership with Co-op is a huge moment in Zoom 1hr’s history. There has been a big shift in consumer demand for grocery deliveries, and our resources and experience delivering within rural regions in the last 5 years puts us in the perfect position to fulfil Co-op’s exciting ecommerce roll out plans.

“Customers can complete their food shopping on the Co-op’s website, and within two hours of placing their order it will be delivered by Zoom 1hr Delivery across the regions we cover. For every Co-op store that launches an online service, they will be offering eight weeks of free delivery so we hope consumers will be checking whether their local Co-op has signed up!