Shropshire's Walking Dead artist unleashes zombie coronavirus message

The new illustrations all draw on Charlie Adlard's famous zombie creations, while encouraging people to do their part to keep everyone safe during the crisis

Shrewsbury comic book artist Charlie Adlard has come up with a unique way to encourage people to socially distance, with a series of illustrations urging Shropshire residents to wash their hands, limit their contact with other people and get tested if they have symptoms.

The images will be familiar to fans of Charlie’s most well-known work. The Walking Dead comic books have scored legions of fans during their 15-year run and the franchise has been adapted into the global TV phenomenon of the same name.

Charlie said: “Shropshire has always had a vibrant local arts scene. But the pandemic has had a massive impact on the whole range of organisations working in the county’s cultural sector – theatres, music venues, festivals and museums. Our sector makes a huge contribution to Shropshire’s economy, quality of life and communities.

“We need to come back strongly in the future. Lots of local venues have received financial support, but in order to survive we need to see people back enjoying everything Shropshire has to offer.

“To do that, we need everyone to do their bit and follow the measures designed to keep everyone safe.”

The illustrations all show light-hearted zombie creatures alongside important public health messages including "get tested", "keep distance" and "wash hands".