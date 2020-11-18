Shrewsbury school to ring in the new year with boxing sessions to empower children

Joe Lockley from the Bright Star Boxing Academy will work with the school

The Grange Primary School in Shrewsbury is teaming up with Bright Star Boxing Academy to renovate a former classroom into a boxing hub to host coaches on a weekly basis.

Grange Primary will welcome Bright Star boxing coaches into the school for weekly sessions with the children.

Founder of Bright Star Boxing Academy Joe Lockley said: "We’re so pleased to be able to endorse Bright Star Futures alternative education provision at Grange Primary School. The Futures programme has been specifically created to support the most vulnerable young people.

"This includes those at risk of criminal exploitation, becoming NEET (not in education, employment or training) or permanently excluded.

"Bright Star uses a combination of boxing, education and mentoring to empower the young people to take action for their thoughts, feeling and behaviour whilst improving their mental wellbeing and creating achievements of every young person referred to them. They’ve had great success so far, working with hundreds of pupils across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin."

Charlie Summers, headteacher at the school, said: "We are excited to welcome Bright Star Boxing Academy to Grange Primary School. It is a fantastic programme that will support some of our most vulnerable pupils through the academy's nurturing, tailored curriculum.

"We at the Grange Primary School are committed to ensuring all our pupils are successful and this will further support our most vulnerable in achieving this."