Kind workers fix old lady's fence after Bonfire Night vandalism

Kind-hearted staff at a hardware store helped fix an elderly woman's fence after Bonfire Night thugs ripped it away.

Boys & Boden staff get to work on the new fence
On November 6, neighbours in Wingfield Close in Ditherington, Shrewsbury woke to discover the fence panelling had been ripped off and stolen from the property of an elderly resident.

Outraged and saddened by the selfish act, the community took it upon themselves to help a vulnerable person in need. Neighbours Cari Jennings and Eve Taylor began collecting funds for a new fence, and within a matter of hours enough donations had been received to cover the cost of the new fence.

Along with the generous donations from friends, family, neighbours and supporters, Boys & Boden also pitched in. Shrewsbury branch manager Patrick Chall took the decision for Boys & Boden to provide the necessary materials for the fence.

He said: “When we heard of the awful ordeal she was going through we just had to step in.

“I’m really happy to see the new fence up and would like to applaud the local community for stepping up to help someone in need.”

With the fence covered, the donated money has been put towards a security system so that victim can begin to feel safe in her home once more.

