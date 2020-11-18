Gallery's online fightback against Covid impact

Jonathan Soden with his online gallery on screen

“The challenges that this year has thrown at us mean that we have had to find new and different methods of marketing our business,” said Jonathan, whose gallery on Wyle Cop in Shrewsbury houses one of the Midlands’ leading contemporary art collections.

“We approached Mark Payne of Cambridge, whose incredible hyper-realism paintings are regularly exhibited in the gallery.

“He also heads up a CGI (computer generated imagery) business called Mission 3D and we worked together to create a new living gallery on our website that clients can ‘walk through’ from the comfort of their own homes.

“It uses the latest digital technology to give clients a very realistic experience, letting them feel that they are browsing through various rooms.

“It will be a changing space just like our Wyle Cop gallery, with different exhibitions and artwork being featured over time, and has been very well received so far.”

Jonathan said that since he asked Mission 3D to create the digital gallery other top companies, including one of the world’s leading watch manufacturers, had commission similar projects.