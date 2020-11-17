New chief executive to take the helm at Shropshire health trust

Patricia Davies

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) has announced Patricia Davies as its new chief executive.

She will take up the position on April 1, replacing David Stout – who will leave at the end of March next year, having served as interim CEO since March this year.

Patricia joins the trust from Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, where she is accountable officer.

It marks a return to Shropshire for the experienced leader, who initially trained as a nurse in the 1990s and began her career as a district nurse in Shrewsbury.

She moved into general management and has held a number of director level posts across both acute and commissioning organisations before going to Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, where she has led a system transformation programme and successfully brought together the three clinical commissioning groups.

Nuala O’Kane, chair of Shropcom, said: “I am delighted to have been able to appoint someone of Patricia’s calibre and experience to this role.

"We had a strong field of candidates but Patricia – with her clinical background and impressive leadership record – really stood out.

“She joins us at a crucial time for our health system, as we continue to deal with the coronavirus pandemic alongside our important work with partners to move towards an integrated care system.

"I am sure she is the right person at the right time, and I look forward very much to working with her for the benefit of our service users, our communities, and of course, our staff.”

“I would like to say a huge thank you to David,” she added.

“He had no idea when he agreed to take on this role that he would be leading us through a pandemic, and his leadership during what is surely the most challenging period the NHS has ever known, has been inspirational.”

Patricia said: “I am delighted to take up the position of chief executive of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust and return to my roots, where I started my career in Shropshire more than 25 years ago as a district nurse.

“The recent pandemic has provided us with many opportunities to redraw partnership working between the NHS, local authorities and other system partners and I look forward to working with staff, clinicians and residents to deliver high quality services locally to meet the needs of our people now and in the future.”

David said: “The past few months have been challenging for all of us, but I have been proud to spend them as your CEO leading a team of truly special group of people committed to the delivery of outstanding care and experience for our service users.

“I remain focused on leading us through the winter. We know it will be a difficult period but I am confident that together we will come out of it stronger.