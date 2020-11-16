Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service make two senior appointments

Dan Quinn currently Lincolnshire Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Shropshire Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton and acting Shropshire Assistant Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman

Simon Hardiman, currently serving as the county's temporary Assistant Chief Fire Officer and Dan Quinn who already an Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Lincolnshire have been selected to take up the posts.

The appointments will see the filling of an existing vacancy and the replacement of the brigade's current Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Myers who will retire next month.

The new assistants will report directly to the Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton.

The service said the roles will form part of the strategic leadership team helping to enhance and improve performance and deliver the service’s ambition to make Shropshire safer

with a focus on response, prevention, and protection activities.

It said the revised structure creates an opportunity to bring in two outstanding senior officers at early stages in their strategic careers in order to sustain the leadership of

the organisation, well into the future.

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority chairman Councillor Eric Carter said: “I’d like to congratulate Simon Hardiman and Dan Quinn on their new posts.

“The interview process was intense, and each candidate was up against a very strong field, but Simon and Dan bring unique qualities to the service and I look forward to working closely with them.”

Mr Hardiman will head up service support and brings 20 years of experience. He joined the brigade two years ago following previous roles in protection and response.

He has worked alongside the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) communications team in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, in London, and is a former member of the UK International Search and Rescue Team and is a member of the NFCC's health and safety and operations committees, while managing the service response to Brexit, major flooding incidents and Covid-19.

While Dan Quinn, already an Assistant Chief Fire Officer in Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, also brings 20 years’ service, a wealth of protection and prevention

experience including the introduction of a risk profiling method to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service known as the ‘Sherman’ approach.

He has also worked on the NFCC’s community risk programme, produced guidance to improve risk management planning and will transfer into the role responsible for service delivery.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton added: “All the candidates were of an exceptionally high standard, but I am confident Simon and Dan will fit perfectly into our senior team and provide excellent leadership for years to come.

“I know they will work well with our culture and enable the service to be both effective and inclusive – making Shropshire safer.”