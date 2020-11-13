Rotary club in Shrewsbury celebrating landmark milestone in helping under privileged entrepreneurs around the world

The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury is celebrating as one of hundreds of clubs from across the country to contribute the cash to Lendwithcare, a microfinance charity that enables people in the UK to make small loans to the entrepreneurs.

Since October 2011, Rotary clubs have been raising funds to make these loans, enabling entrepreneurs to start or expand their small businesses and work their way out of poverty, feed their families and send their children to school.

The club in Shrewsbury, which has been involved with the project since 2014, has raised and lent a total of £7,895, with the club making loans to 1,711 entrepreneurs in 11 countries.

Club president Mary Pascoe said: "The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury is proud to be a part of this fantastic initiative.

"Lendwithcare is a great way to help people out of poverty.

"You see exactly who the money is going to, and what they will use it for.

"The entrepreneur uses the funds to help them to earn a living, often employing family members and neighbours, helping to lift their communities out of poverty.

"As a club we have tried to support in particular women as they often find it hardest to raise finance but, if they can earn an income, it encourages them to send their children to school and education is often one of the best ways out of poverty."

Head of Lendwithcare, Tracey Horner, added: ‘Through Lendwithcare, Rotary has helped change the lives of more than 5,000 entrepreneurs around the world so far.

"We’re grateful to every Rotary member who lends their time and energy to raise funds to lend to people trying to earn a living in some of the most challenging environments in the world.

"It really is life-changing for the people we work with, and we want to extend our huge thanks to Rotary Great Britain and Ireland, and everyone at the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury."

Meanwhile, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is continuing to support the fight against polio and is to donate £100 to the ‘End Polio Now’ campaign’.

Rotarian Chris Allsop, chair of the club’s international committee, told a Zoom meeting of members that the £100 would become £300 through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Members heard that polio remains endemic in two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, where recent new cases have been reported.