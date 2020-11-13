Prestigious award for Shrewsbury town crier's consort

Sue Wood

Sue Wood, who is the consort to her husband Martin, has received the Bill Phillips Marshal Trophy from the Loyal Company of Town Criers.

The award celebrates the ‘Consort of the Year’ each year for the hard work and dedication to the role. It is not presented every year, but when the company feels it is deserved. Sue, 70, said she was honoured to receive the award.

“The chairman of the Loyal Company of Town Criers decides who will be awarded the trophy,” Sue said.

“This year the vote was unanimous they said, and I won. I am the consort to the town crier of Shrewsbury, my husband Martin. It’s my job to make sure the crier is when and where he should be and that he has all his scrolls and everything with him. I have duties as well.

“I am really thrilled to bits to get it because it’s such a lovely award and it’s nice to know they thought I deserved it. Over the last nine months we have had a lot of support from people in the local area coming out to hear Martin ‘cry’ every Thursday evening. Especially over VE Day and VJ Day, and recently Remembrance Sunday.”

For 23 Thursdays in a row, Martin and Sue held a ‘cry’ for the NHS at 8pm on their street.

Sue said: “Where we live, everyone comes out of their houses to listen to Martin, and we are all able to social distance then. We did our final cry in September as the nights were getting darker so it wasn’t possible really. On our last night, so many people came out and they loved it.

“We have received some lovely thank you cards in the post from neighbours so people must appreciate what we’re doing. I am very very proud to receive it.”

Brenda Willison, chairman of the Loyal Company of Town Criers, said: “Obviously this year has been such a terrible year for everyone.

“But Martin and Sue went out every week and supported the NHS.