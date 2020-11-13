Charity appeals for new trustees

Bethan Cross, trustee at Citizens Advice Shropshire. Chris Boote, vice chair at Citizens Advice Shropshire

The charity, which provides free, confidential and impartial advice to everyone on their rights, problems and responsibilities, says it is particularly looking for people with expertise in finance, communications, legal services and fund raising.

Citizens Advice Shropshire vice chair, Chris Boote, said: "We have lots happening at Citizens Advice Shropshire at the moment and we are looking to strengthen our board of trustees so can continue to adapt and support our organisation in these challenging times.

“We offer advice on welfare benefits, debt, housing and employment issues as well as tax and consumer rights. Our trustees shape and oversee our strategy and delivery of service. It’s an incredibly worthwhile role."

One of the latest recruits to the Citizens Advice Shropshire board is Bethan Cross who has had a career managing call centre operations in the USA and UK, helping people with their financial commitments.

She said that her experience had demonstrated the need for individuals to be able to access independent advice and support.

“We can all face problems that seem complicated or intimidating – now more than ever. It is of paramount importance that there is an organisation such as Citizens Advice that provides good quality, free, independent advice to give people the knowledge and the confidence they need to find their way forward, whoever they are and whatever their problem,” she said.

Bethan joined the board of directors in May and said: "I have really enjoyed being part of the dedicated group of people who oversee the strategic direction and future of what is a very noteworthy organisation."

Mr Boote said that Citizens Advice Shropshire was appealing for both new trustees and honorary advisors.

“Honorary advisors are not trustees but they offer advice and support on specific areas or expertise. It’s a new role for our organisation and may suit those who want to help the charity at a strategic level but can’t commit to the time needed to be a trustee,” he said.

The trustee role involves attending around six board meetings a year, the annual meeting and additional sub groups.

Meetings are normally held in Shrewsbury but have been taking place remotely during the Covid-19 restrictions.