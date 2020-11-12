Memorial installed for children of baby ashes scandal

The memorial in Longden Road Cemetery

This memorial to children whose ashes were lost in the baby ashes scandal has now been put in place.

It gives families that did not have their children's ashes returned after cremations at Shrewsbury's Emstrey Crematorium a place where they can remember them. The tribute to them has been put in place at Longden Road Cemetery in Meole Brace.

Glen Perkins, chairman of the Action for Ashes group, lost his daughter Olivia aged four months in 2007. She was cremated at Emstrey. Glen said: "The Commemorative Memorial to remember babies whose ashes were not retrieved following cremation at Emstrey crematorium is now magnificently installed at the cloister garden at Longden Road Cemetery. The memorial is a welcomed conclusion to a very long and painful process, which initiated multiple ideas and changes, to reach a satisfactory end.

"We now have somewhere for parents to remember their children and to leave them flowers, cards and small items to commemorate dates respectfully special to their parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and anyone who cares to remember the tragic double loss of these children.

"I would like to thank Lottie O’Leary who created the memorial for her hard and determined efforts and fantastic finished work of art so that we may remember our babies for as long as we shall live.

"I would also like to extend my grateful thanks to Mark Foxall, manager of Shropshire Council’s bereavement services who at every stage worked with great sensitivity and care to ensure the memorial was installed.

"I wish also to express my condolences and deep sympathy to two families whom sadly have lost members of their respective families whom became friends during the process of agreeing and installing the memorial. This memorial is for them too.

"I dedicate the memorial to our babies and the families who bravely stepped forward and challenged where challenge was due and whose efforts have helped to modernise and change 100-year old laws. We hold our heads high and are proud of what we have achieved. Our work at Action 4 Ashes continues as we strive to ensure the events that occurred at Emstrey are never experienced again by parents of the future.