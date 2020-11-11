Drive through plan for former Frankie & Benny's

The vacant Frankie & Benny's restaurant in Battlefield.

The restaurant in Battlefield was forced to close this summer when the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the hospitality sector.

But plans have now been lodged with Shropshire Council revealing an “established international chain” is interested in taking on the lease of the vacant building if permission is granted for it to operate as a drive-through.

The chain, which already has 23 sites in the UK, says it will create 15 full time jobs and 25 part time positions.

A statement submitted with the planning application says: “The existing building will remain largely unaltered apart from the small extension to provide the pay/collection window at the end of the drive-through lane.”

The current vehicle and pedestrian access will remain unchanged, along with the 30-space car park and main entrance to the building.

The statement adds: “The ‘mass’ casual dining market has been declining over recent years and the impact of Covid-19 has led to the unfortunate demise for many of the multiple high street brands – accordingly many buildings of this type are now laying vacant.

“New uses for this type of building stock must be found if they are to be brought back into service.

“Due to Covid measures, the demand for drive-through dining is increasing rapidly as an alternative.

“The proposed end user has identified this as a prime site within Shrewsbury.

“The formation of this drive-through restaurant will provide much needed employment within Shrewsbury with a total of 40 jobs.”

The planning application will now be decided by Shropshire Council.