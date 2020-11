Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust made a statement this morning, urging people to look at alternative care options than Royal Shrewsbury Hospital's A&E department.

A spokesman said: "The A&E at our Royal Shrewsbury Hospital is currently very busy.

"Please be patient, and only attend if it's an emergency.

"Information about alternative urgent care provision can be found on our website."