Investigation after car hit tree and burst into flames in Shrewsbury police chase

The car which crashed into a tree

The crash in Sundorne Road last Friday evening, in which a white Mercedes was being pursued by police, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A red Skoda Fabia and a blue Renault Clio were also involved in the incident. Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to submit it to the force.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Shrewsbury last Friday.

"At around 5.45pm on Friday, November 6, on Sundorne Road, three cars, a white Mercedes AMG C, red Skoda Fabia and a blue Renault Clio, were involved in a collision.

"The driver of the Mercedes, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The drivers of the other two vehicles received minor injuries.

"The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as police had been in pursuit of the Mercedes.