Finley's 11-mile cycling challenge for Royal British Legion

Julie and Kevin Drake, with Finley and Isla

Finley Shuttle is making his mum and dad proud with his latest fundraising challenge – cycling 11 miles from his home in Shrewsbury to his school, Thomas Adams, in Wem on Remembrance Day.

His mum, Julie Drake, said the RBL charity is very close to the family's hearts as Finley's dad was blown up in Afghanistan in 2013, leaving him with life-changing injuries.

"This resulted in Kevin sustaining multiple injuries with 200 breaks and fractures below both knees, two shattered heel bones three fractures in his back and a fractured pelvis," Julie said.

"In March 2016 Kevin had to have his left leg amputated below the knee.

"Every year as a family we stand in Aldi and sell poppies, both children would have friends and family help make us knitted poppies that they would sell in school.

"This year due to Covid 19, the selling of poppies will not be as high as previous years. Finley is taking on the challenge to cycle to his school which is 11 miles and will also be cycling home so will do 22 miles in one day."

Finley's sister Isla is five years-old and attends Mount Pleasant Primary School. Julie said the school is going to support Isla in selling knitted poppies in her year.