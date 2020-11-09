Two new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals

By Rob Smith ShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A further two people have died with Covid-19 in Shropshire's main hospitals.

In England over the last week 167 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 34,663.

Those who died were aged between 23 and 97 years old. All but five (aged 49 to 77 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Two of the deaths reported today occurred at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS trust (SaTH), and 45 of them in the Midlands – the English region with second-most deaths this week.

The North East and Yorkshire region recorded 47 deaths.

In all, 216 people have died in Shropshire's main hospitals with coronavirus.

As of the latest update, 2,726 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Telford & Wrekin while 4,064 cases have been recorded in the rest of Shropshire.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Coronavirus
Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News