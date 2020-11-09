Two new coronavirus deaths in Shropshire hospitals

In England over the last week 167 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 34,663.

Those who died were aged between 23 and 97 years old. All but five (aged 49 to 77 years old) had known underlying health conditions.

Two of the deaths reported today occurred at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS trust (SaTH), and 45 of them in the Midlands – the English region with second-most deaths this week.

The North East and Yorkshire region recorded 47 deaths.

In all, 216 people have died in Shropshire's main hospitals with coronavirus.