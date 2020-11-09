Scarecrow fundraising in Cross Houses

The High Sheriff, Dean Harris with Stephanie Durkan

The Cross Houses event saw 27 entries, with a host of Halloween and other theme scarecrows brightening up the village.

Sisters, Stephy Durkan and Sharl Hess, wanted to bring the community together.

"We decided to arrange a scarecrow competition and then thought it could also be a charity fundraiser," Sharl said.

"As it was Breast Cancer Awareness month, it seemed right to raise month for the charity."

The scarecrows were all taken to the Chestnuts by the Community Hall where Hight Sheriff, Dean Harris judged them."

Sharl said: "The David Attenborough scarecrow took first place, Chewbacca was second and Mr Mop and the farmer were third."

The winners received hampers.

As well as a donation for entering their scarecrows, the event also raised funds by having a raffle with prizes donated by many local businesses and in total £720.50 was raised.

The sisters are now hoping to do the competition will become an annual event.

"It is not only open to people in Cross Houses but those outside the village as well."

They say that they are now hoping to do something to cheer up the community over Christmas.