Nine students and one staff member at Shrewsbury colleges test positive

The students all study at the Shrewsbury College Group's campuses in the town, and have been asked to self-isolate.

Two tested positive at the end of last week, and today the college confirmed that another seven students and a member of staff have tested positive since.

In an email seen by the Shropshire Star, staff were told: "Since the last update sent to you on Thursday, we have had two students who tested positive at the end of last week.

"Over the weekend and during today we have also been notified of a further seven students who tested positive.

"All students and colleagues identified as close contacts have been contacted and requested to self-isolate either over the weekend or today. We continue to notify and check with Shropshire Public Health about all cases identified and they remain happy with our approach."