Mother's fright as taxi drives off with babies in the back

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A taxi driver gave a mother a fright when he drove off with her children in the back of his car in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened when the two youngsters - a one-year-old and a baby aged nine weeks - were put in the car, which was driven off before their mother could get in.

Police were called and the driver returned. Officers believe it was a genuine mistake by the driver and there was no criminal intent behind his driving off.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called after a taxi drove off after a woman had put her children in the vehicle before she had got into the vehicle herself.

"The driver was contacted and had not realised the woman was not in the vehicle and immediately returned to the pick-up address.

"Officers spoke to the driver and it appears it was a genuine mistake, for which the driver apologised profusely for.

"Advice was given around ensuring all passengers are in the vehicle before leaving."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Transport
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News