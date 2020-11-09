Mother's fright as taxi drives off with babies in the back

The incident happened when the two youngsters - a one-year-old and a baby aged nine weeks - were put in the car, which was driven off before their mother could get in.

Police were called and the driver returned. Officers believe it was a genuine mistake by the driver and there was no criminal intent behind his driving off.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called after a taxi drove off after a woman had put her children in the vehicle before she had got into the vehicle herself.

"The driver was contacted and had not realised the woman was not in the vehicle and immediately returned to the pick-up address.

"Officers spoke to the driver and it appears it was a genuine mistake, for which the driver apologised profusely for.