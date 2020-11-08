As we face our own challenges remember heroes safely from home

The call comes as people have also been encouraged to support the Poppy Appeal online, with national organisers warning that the impact of Covid could see millions of pounds lost in donations.

Across Shropshire, Remembrance Sunday will be very different due to the pandemic, with services scaled back and parades and church services put off for people's safety.

But senior members of the county's Poppy Appeal and local dignitaries have encouraged people to mark the commemorations with their own two-minute silence on their doorstep, to display a poppy in their window, and donate to the cause, which has seen its fundraising efforts hit hard due to Covid restrictions.

Shrewsbury Mayor Phil Gillam is one of the very few who will be taking part in a service across the county today, and he encouraged people not to let the unusual circumstances stop them paying their own respects at home.

"This year has been very difficult for many people, and as we face our own challenges it is a time to reflect on the incredible sacrifices made to protect this country's freedom," said Councillor Gillam.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"Sadly it will be a very small commemoration in the Quarry but people should not let that stop them marking Remembrance Sunday in their own way. Despite all the challenges we are facing today, we must not let it stand in the way of remembering those who gave everything in the service of their country."

Jenny Robey, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Shropshire, asked people to show their support from home – and thanked the public for their support during the appeal's most trying year,

She said: "As we are now in a second lockdown, all of our manned activity has ceased but we are confident that the people of Shropshire will still be able to take part in their own personal remembrance, either by standing on their doorsteps for the two minute silence, downloading our printable poppy to display in their windows or by getting a paper poppy right up until tomorrow from their local supermarket or shop whilst on an essential outing.

Inspirational

"I would like to say a huge thank you to the whole of Shropshire, for turning out to support the Royal British Legion during such tough times, the ingenuity shown in finding ways to display their pride has been inspirational. More than ever, every poppy counts.”

Ms Robey also paid tribute to the efforts of fundraisers to make sure the appeal was not lost amid the Covid crisis.

She said: “This has not been your usual Poppy Appeal, but the volunteers and Poppy Appeal organisers of Shropshire have put in so much planning, hard work and dedication to get us to the strong position we are today in time for Remembrance Sunday.

"We have collaborated across the county to create, for the first time, an online map of all our poppy box locations and the feedback from the public has been amazing."

The Royal British Legion’s Director General, Charles Byrne, added: "Remembrance is a unique time in the year when people from all communities, cultures and ages come together and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, past and present. This year, however, we can’t stand together at Remembrance services and the Legion is urging people to participate remotely, and visually show their support by placing a poppy in their window and standing on their doorstep for the Two Minute Silence."

He has also urged people to support the fundraising online.

He said: “This will be the first time in the history of the Poppy Appeal that our volunteers will be unable to carry out face to face collections in England and Wales.