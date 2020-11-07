Rotary told Shrewsbury food bank is feeding 100 people a week

Karen Williams, Shrewsbury Foodbank PLUS project lead, also informed Shrewsbury Rotary Club that she has put in place a new system where every family or household will receive a full bag of fruit and vegetables.

In addition to apples, oranges and other fruit, the bag will also include potatoes, carrots, cabbage and other seasonal vegetables.

The food bank will initially use a grant it has been given specifically for fruit and veg.

“That has to be spent within a certain time frame,” said Karen.

“We will therefore be keeping the Rotary money for after that deadline in early 2021 so that we can continue with this provision.

“We started the provision today. All received with huge smiles.”

Rotarian John Yeomans, chair of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s community and vocational committee, said: “Our Rotary club members are delighted to be able to support the Barnabas Foodbank project in this way.

“In these difficult times it is reassuring to know those people in our town whose circumstances mean they have to turn to the food bank will now be provided with fresh fruit and vegetables which we all know are an essential part of a healthy diet.”