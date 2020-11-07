Poppy creates a bird's eye phew!

A view of the turf poppy in the Quarry from above. Picture: Storm Machine Entertainment

The commemorative turf poppy at Shrewsbury Quarry, created by Agrovista Amenity, 180m2 and is believed to be the biggest on display in the Midlands.

Ed Smith and Daniel Thorpe have been at work this week making the display for the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

Agrovista Amenity supplies agronomic consumables and equipment for turf and sports pitches, with the poppy being designed and created using equipment and specialist paint for sports line marking.

Ed, landscapes team manager, said: “I’m really proud to have helped produce a visual tribute to honour and remember our serving soldiers and veterans.

“We’ve worked with the council on previous projects similar to this, and once again they were very receptive to the idea. We would usually expect special commemorative events, but we know Remembrance Sunday will look different this year.

“There is a national call for our fallen forces heroes to be remembered from outside our homes in silence for two minutes at 11am on November 8. It seems to me more important than ever that we do this during a period where further sacrifices are being asked of us all.”