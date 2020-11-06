Elderly woman's fence torn down by Bonfire Night thugs

The fence was ripped away by thugs on Bonfire Night at Wingfield Close, Shrewsbury

The fencing was ripped away from the woman's garden in Wingfield Close in Ditherington, Shrewsbury, to be used for a bonfire. Thankfully, neighbours rallied and managed to quickly drum up the funds to replace the fence, with panels expected to be delivered today.

She said: "I'm very grateful for the kindness shown and the cards and flowers I have received. I want to thank everyone for raising the funds to repair the fence and for the kindness and support."

Neighbour Phillip Blent said: "They ripped the whole fence to pieces and threw it on a bonfire. The poor lady has lived here for a long time and never had to put up with anything like this. She was very upset about it. Lots of people offered to help repair it and paint it and offered their support. I think it's really nice for people to do that, especially in times like these.

"I feel this shows real community spirit and support for one another, and most importantly the respect some people have for the people living around them."

Among those who helped and looked after the lady were Cari Jennings, Eve Taylor and Cara Wall