Car in flames after hitting lamppost

One person had to be treated by paramedics after the crash which happened on Sundorne Road just before 6.30pm tonight.

The fire was so severe it spread to nearby tree.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the accident.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury were quickly on scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the blaze under control in 20 minutes.

West Mercia police closed the road and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Officers said the accident happened between Moston Road and The Shrewsbury Club and that traffic was affected between the A49 and Ditherington.