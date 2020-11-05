Shrewsbury neighbours find lockdown love as pandemic brings them together

Graham Howells and Lyn Jenkins live in a Shrewsbury scheme managed by Care Plus, part of the Housing Plus Group. Before the pandemic they were 'nodding neighbours'.

As Lyn said, the changes brought about by the spring lockdown gave them an opportunity to get to know each other properly.

"I'd seen Graham of course, but we'd never really spoken. I always liked to get out a lot and we each had our own routines. Our paths never really crossed."

In March, though, all that changed. Like most people, Lyn stayed closer to home while Graham swapped his regular visits to the Quarry park with walks around the grounds of the scheme.

The garden was landscaped last year as part of a £300,000 improvement project and Graham, who is partially sighted, was able to enjoy it for the first time thanks to a ramp installed during that work.

"We started chatting during our daily exercise and found that we enjoyed each other's company," said Graham. "I always found this time of year quite difficult. It is harder for me to see in poor light and as the nights draw in, I'd feel as though my world was shrinking.

"It's different this year. Together, life feels a lot sunnier."

Justine Bain is the retirement living officer at their scheme, and she said that it has been a pleasure to see something positive come out of the pandemic.

"It's lovely to see Graham and Lyn so happy. Care Plus set out to help older people live their best lives and they are certainly doing that.

"Graham has now got himself a Motability car, which Lyn drives. They are always out on adventures together."