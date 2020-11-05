Christmas contest puts Shrewsbury in the shop window

Seb Slater from Shrewsbury Bid and Kevin Lockwood of Shrewsbury Business Chamber launch the festive window contest

The annual Christmas Window competition in Shrewsbury has been set up to bring some festive cheer to the town, and organisers hope it can do so, even with a quieter town centre during lockdown.

It has been organised by Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Shrewsbury Bid.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Business Chamber chairman, said: “The Christmas window competition will hopefully be the first of many for years to come.

“Clearly the closure of non-essential shops throughout November is a blow, but we wanted to carry on with the competition as a lot of shops will be continuing with click and collect services.

“People will still be able to come into Shrewsbury to collect their orders from shops, and we hope a range of decorated windows will be a welcome addition to the town centre.

“We would urge anyone coming into Shrewsbury to have a good look at the shop windows before helping to decide the winner by entering the public vote.”

There are three categories - small, large and charity shops. Certificates will be awarded for the winner and runner-up in each category and also a prize awarded to the overall winner.

Winners will be decided in three ways: votes from Shrewsbury Business Chamber members, a public vote with people having the opportunity until December 11 to vote for their favourite, and a random selection from a member of the public who has voted for their favourite shop.

Town centre shops and businesses can enter the competition up until the closing date of November 29.